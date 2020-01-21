Doctors spoilers: Al Haskey confronts Daniel Granger!

Things get heated at the surgery between Al and Daniel on Doctors when the medics disagree over the best way to help Jimmi

The news gets round the surgery of Daniel Granger’s (Matthew Chambers) new role as a prison doctor as a way of helping their troubled colleague, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But while some of the staff praise Daniel’s decision to sell the Granger Clinic and focus on helping Jimmi, who has started getting addicted to drugs since being sent to prison before Christmas, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is NOT happy!

Al, who went into business with best buddy Jimmi to take over the running of the local Icon Bar, feels he should be the one to be helping Jimmi and doesn’t like the way Daniel is now getting all the praise for his “heroic” deed.

Things soon get heated at the surgery between the two medics. Can Al and Daniel find a way to settle their differences and instead work together to help get Jimmi out of prison?

Meanwhile, business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) collapses again, this time after seeing a patient with a nosebleed.

His colleagues Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) and Emma Reid (Dido Miles) both wonder what’s going on with Bear and decide to investigate further.

Will they find out what’s going on with Bear?

Also, Emma meets social influencer, Luton Bradley (Jules Chan) who appears to have it all: looks, charisma and a load of followers online.

However, Luton starts to unravel just before a personal appearance gig arranged by his PR manager Sal Price (Clara Indrani). He’s in a panic because he’s lost his sleeping pills and is feeling under pressure with the demands of his fame.

Emma has some advice to offer. But will Luton listen?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One