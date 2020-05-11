Doctors spoilers: WHY is Al Haskey dressed in drag?

Is Al Haskey a fan of Ru Paul's Drag Race? Get watching today's episode of Doctors to find out why the medic gets his drag act on!

Al Haskey’s (played by Ian Midlane) stay with his mum, Eve (Rachel Bell) continues on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

In today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, Al is taking Eve to a film quiz night at a local pub.

Film buff Al is looking forward to the ultimate pub quiz showdown and spending some quality time with Eve.

But he’s in for a SHOCK when the bitchy drag queen host, Teena Bizkit turns out to be Al’s childhood bully and arch-nemesis, Brian Lewis (Stephen Bessant)!

Al tries to hold his own. But after Teena humiliates Al in front of the pub, making him the butt of her jokes, sneaky Eve starts plotting a way for them to win the film quiz and wipe the smile off Teena’s face at the same time!

Meanwhile, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) has baked some “special” brownies for her new foster child, Jayden Hunt (Ciaran Stow), using the weed she secretly bought on the Churchill Estate.

But disaster strikes when Karen’s policeman husband, Rob (Chris Walker) accidentally eats one of the brownies!

Will Karen get busted for involving Rob in her illegal dealings?

Elsewhere, surgery receptionist, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) is looking forward to a quiet night in.

But that all changes when she sees a worrying video message on social media from agency nurse, Krissie Myers (Rhiannon Neads).

Valerie fears the stressed-out nurse could be planning to take her own life…

As Valerie tries to track down Krissie and find out her address, will she be in time to stop Krissie from harming herself?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One