Doctors spoilers: WHY is Al Haskey dressed like THIS?

Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) gets ready to throw a Bollywood themed farewell party for the surgery’s temp receptionist, Lily Walker (Verity Rushworth) on today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But there’s ONE person who isn’t on the guest list: Emma Reid (Dido Miles).

Valerie still wants nothing to do with Emma, after discovering the doctor has started secretly dating their dishy cookery course chef, Aashiq Sawney (Raj Ghatak).

So Emma decides to cover her upset by making secret plans for a romantic evening with Aashiq. But is she in for disappointment?

Meanwhile, everyone makes an effort to dress the part for the Bollywood Bonanza at the Icon… until colleague, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) refuses to join in and reminds them about cultural appropriation!

Lily couldn’t be happier, surrounded by all her new found friends at the Mill including fiance, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane).

But little does she know, Al is still hiding his doubts about their future together…

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, things continue to spiral out of control for Karen (Jan Pearson) and Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) because of their new teenage foster placements, Tom (Max True) and Ella Robson (Lily Mae-Evans).

The teenagers agree to a counselling session with Jimmi.

But Ella is worried when she discovers she’ll have to talk to Jimmi on her own.

ALSO, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is called out on a rapid response and helps reunite an elderly woman, Olive Wolverton (played by Gwen Taylor, who was baddie Frank Foster’s mum Anne on Corrie) with her most prized possession.

But WHAT is it?

