Doctors spoilers: Has Al Haskey jeopardised Jimmi Clay’s case?

Al has made a SHOCK discovery that could help clear Jimmi's name on Doctors. However, his snooping has landed him in BIG trouble with the police...

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) is still reeling from the SHOCK discovery he made in yesterday’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

While spying on dodgy nightclub boss Harvey Marshall (Louis Dempsey), Al was shocked to see who Harvey was talking to… and realised the identity of the person responsible for framing doctor Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) and putting him in prison!

However, when Al goes with policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) to tell DS Chloe Mangrave (Tanya-Loretta Dee) and DI Craig Farrier (Robert Harrison) what they have found out, the detectives are not impressed by Al’s amateur sleuthing.

Has Al’s interfering just made things worse for Jimmi?

Meanwhile, Jimmi is feeling hopeful behind bars now there’s been a break in his case. Could he soon be getting out of prison?

Unfortunately, events are about to take a SHOCK turn!

Jimmi’s former cellmate, Leon Sharma (Jonas Khan) starts to act strangely after receiving a mystery phonecall at the prison.

The next moment, Leon flips and lunges at Jimmi with a knife…

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) continues to spend time with his secret brother Laurence Richards (Rishard Beckett) at an Open Mic night.

However, Laurence’s adoptive mum, Eileen (Rachel Atkins) has become increasingly suspicious about the resemblance between Laurence and Sid.

Will Sid be forced to come clean to Laurence that he is more than just a “friend”?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One