Doctors spoilers: Al Haskey buys Lily Walker an engagement ring!

Al has spent the past few weeks trying to break-off his engagement to Lily on Doctors. But now it looks like he's gonna put a ring on it!

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) has found himself in an awkward situation after getting engaged to new girlfriend, Lily Walker (Verity Rushworth) during a drunken night out on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)

And now that surgery receptionist Lily is going through a cancer scare, Al can’t bring himself to come clean and break off the engagement.

On today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, Lily is unhappy about her upcoming biopsy.

So Al wants to cheer her up by taking her to a sci-fi t-shirt store to buy her something she’d really love.

However, the sci-fi shop has shutdown and been replaced by a jeweller’s.

To Al’s despair, Lily assumes Al is taking her shopping for an engagement ring!

Is Al about to become officially engaged to Lily whether he likes it or not?

Meanwhile, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is back under the watchful eye of supervisor, Doreen Winters (Prue Clarke).

However, there’s a surprise in store when word reaches Ruhma that former patient, Carrie Wade has dropped the charges against her. So Ruhma is now free to carry on her duties without supervision.

Phew!

But WHY did Carrie change her mind? After all, she certainly wasn’t happy earlier this year when Ruhma kissed Carrie’s fiance, Doug Machin!

Elsewhere, surgery business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) prepares for a networking afternoon at The Mill.

The attendees include Bear’s previous business mentor, Abi Caitlin (Rina Mahoney) and her guests, Garth Trevelyan (Nicholas Armfield) and Francesca Willis (Evelyn Miller).

But things don’t get off to a good start when Lily forgets to order the food for the lunch seminar, while Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) overhears Garth and Francesca making snide remarks about Bear.

But what goes around comes around, and there’s BIG drama when Garth suddenly starts choking on his food…

Doctors continues on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One