Doctors spoilers: Al Haskey and Lily Walker team-up for a SUPRISE!

It's somebody's birthday soon at the surgery on Doctors. So Al and Lily team-up on a SECRET party planning mission! Can they pull it off?

Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) hasn’t really been in the mood to celebrate, since he was released from prison earlier this year on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But when temp receptionist, Lily Walker (Verity Rushworth) discovers a personal item of mail in the post for Jimmi, she soon discovers it’s the medic’s birthday soon.

Jimmy’s best buddy, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) realises he almost forgot!

So Al and Lily team-up to secretly start planning a birthday night out for Jimmi.

But will a suspicious Jimmi rumble the pair before his special day?

Meanwhile, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is feeling super stressed-out trying to find a suitable replacement for departed nurse, Ayesha Lee.

She doesn’t seem to trust anyone else to deal with the applications.

But suddenly on the verge of an anxiety attack, Zara turns to her handy new phone app, Harper for a much-needed relaxation programme.

However, with Harper also helping Zara and partner Daniel Granger’s (Matthew Chambers) son, Joe (Oliver Falconer) to do his homework, could it be the app is slowly taking over at the Carmichael-Granger house?

Elsewhere, there’s disappointment for Karen (Jan Pearson) and Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) when they discover their latest foster child, Jayden Hunt (Ciaran Stow) is being moved to a new foster placement.

It’s been a short-lived (but eventful!) stay for Jayden at the Hollins house.

With Jayden about to pack his bags and move on, the lad opens up to Rob about his troubled relationship with his real parents.

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One