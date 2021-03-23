Doctors spoilers: Al Haskey has created a new game app!

Things get competitive at the Mill when Al Haskey tests out his new games app on the surgery staff. WHO will win the cash prize on Doctors?

On today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings), Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) reveals his new games app!

Al offers a cash prize in exchange for feedback on his app from the surgery staff.

So things quickly get competitive as the staff start playing the quiz app… and get hooked!

Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) is determined to win and secretly calls Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) for help with the answers.

Cheat!

However, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) soon discovers that sneaky Al has installed software that can detect if the player is cheating by using a search engine for the answers.

Crafty!

Meanwhile, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) receives another call from Miranda Evans (Ruthie Henshall).

Is she still being kinda flirty?

Miranda is pleased to hear that Bear has organised the first shared consultation meeting with patients at the surgery.

But she is less thrilled when she finds out WHO will be leading the meeting!

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is on shift as Forensic Medical Examiner with the police.

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) takes charge after two officers are involved in a stabbing, which leaves a man badly injured.

Sgt Dave Conroy (Tim Treloar) and PC Marc Wilcox (Sam Butters) are alarmed to hear there will be an internal police investigation into what happened.

When Emma examines Marc, the copper breaks down and makes a startling confession…

But later, it is Dave who claims he was responsible for the stabbing!

What really happened?

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One