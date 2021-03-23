Doctors spoilers: Al Haskey hosts a shared patient consultation

The sparks fly between three very different patients when Al Haskey is put in charge of leading a shared patient consultation on Doctors

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) is not happy when he finds out he has been chosen to lead a Patient Participation Group at the surgery on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Al will be seeing SIX patients at once during the shared consultation.

Is this an April Fool’s Day joke?!

Al complains to business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) for nominating Al as the leader.

But Bear points out that Al should be paying more attention to the job than his gaming apps!

Things don’t get off to a good start when two patients cancel.

Eventually three patients arrive and Al encourages them to think about the possible reasons for their high blood pressure.

Meanwhile, surgery receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) is intrigued when Miranda Evans (Ruthie Henshall) arrives to take Bear out for a “business” lunch.

Karen can’t help but notice Miranda checking out Bear’s rear view!

Is Miranda out to get her man?

Back at the surgery, the sparks fly between patients, Bryan Easton (Martyn Ellis), Carrie Kwouk (Rachel Lin) and Stefan Hywel (Steven Meo).

Under guidance from Al, the three find themselves reflecting on the underlying causes of their condition.

But the session leads to outcomes that none of them had expected…

