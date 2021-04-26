Doctors spoilers: Will Al Haskey be a WINNER on Sports Day?

Things get competitive when the surgery staff compete against a local catering firm for Sports Day on Doctors. Will Al Haskey lead 'em to victory!

Has Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) got what it takes to be a WINNER on Sports Day on Doctors? (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Tensions are running high as the day of the team building Sports Day arrives.

The surgery staff prepare for a day of healthy sports competition against local catering firm, Greenbank Solutions.

Rival team leader Cynthia Cavalli (Elizabeth Hill) immediately makes an enemy of Al, when she mistakes the medic for a caretaker.

Rude!

Al decides it’s game on.

The Mill must win against Cynthia whatever it takes!

But it’s not going to be easy with several rounds of challenges including “Welly Wanging” and a classic “Egg and Spoon Race”!

Meanwhile, Sid Vere’s (Ashley Rice) boxer buddy Lewis Ainsley (John Leader) is there to film the event for his fundraising website.

But what will be revealed when Lewis teases Sid about a previous Sports Day SCANDAL?

What exactly did Sid do to CHEAT?

Elsewhere, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) is still on a mission to track down “Baby Nathan”.

She goes in search of a woman called Jean Sallery, who is Nathan’s adopted mum.

But Valerie is in for a surprise when she knocks on the door and Nathan Sallery (James Barriscale) answers!

Does Nathan know he was adopted?

How much about the mystery box will Valerie reveal?

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One