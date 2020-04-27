Doctors spoilers: Al Haskey tries to help a dementia patient

In this standalone episode of Doctors, Al visits dementia patient Elsie and tries to find out why Elsie is so worried about her daughter, Heather

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) tries to help an elderly woman who is struggling with her memory in this standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Al is worried about Elsie Tucker (Eileen Davies) who has dementia and has missed some previous home visit appointments.

When Al arrives, Elsie seems confused and starts to talk about her daughter, Heather (Georgia Conlan) who she complains is obssessed with a man from the factory.

Elsie is afraid things will end badly for Heather.

But Al discovers things are not what they seem, when he finds an old newspaper article revealing Elsie’s daughter, Heather was murdered in 1987 by her boyfriend from the factory, after she told him she was pregnant.

However, Al begins to worry when he finds a bloodied knife by the sink and then discovers a mystery man upstairs who has been stabbed!

What’s going on?

