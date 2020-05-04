Doctors spoilers: WHO is Al Haskey’s former flame?

Could there be romance in store for Al when he is reunited with an old flame Rebecca on Doctors. Or does she have an ulterior motive?

It’s been a while since Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) had any luck with the ladies on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But maybe that’s about to change in today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, when Al is reunited with Rebecca Cooper (Selina Brathwaite), who he used to see at a regular pub quiz night.

There’s clearly still a spark between Al and Rebecca and the pair enjoy a lunch date together.

However, does Rebecca have an ulterior motive in turning on the charm for smitten Al?

She is a benfits assessor for the Department of Work and Pensions, and needs Al to sign a fit note for a family friend, Peter Wilson (Philip Whitchurch).

Philip has a heart condition but doesn’t want to claim benefits and would rather return to work.

But after hearing about Philip’s condition, will Al put himself in a professionally compromising position by signing the fit note Rebecca has requested?

Meanwhile, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) is determined to do what ever it takes to help her new foster child, Jayden Hunt (Ciaran Stow) with his epilepsy by buying him some cannabis.

A nervous Karen heads to the Churchill Estate in search of a drug dealer known as Big Red…

Will Karen complete her illegal dealings without getting caught?

Elsewhere, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) worries when she receives a panicked phone call from mum-to-be, Tanya Rees (Leila Mimmack), who is afraid of her violent husband, Mark (Kiefer Moriarty) and desperate to escape.

Despite being on suspension from her job, will Ruhma race off to help Tanya?

