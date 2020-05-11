Doctors spoilers: WHY does Al Haskey’s mum Eve call the police?

Al's visit to see his mum Eve takes an eventful turn on Doctors when she arrives home to find a strange man in her living room!

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) has taken some time out from the surgery to go and visit his mum, Eve (Rachel Bell) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Al is pleased to discover his mum is doing well.

While Al stays at home playing computer games, Eve decides to go shopping.

But things take an unexpected turn when Eve arrives home to find a strange man in her living room!

WHO is he?

In a state of confusion, Eve calls the police. But are things really what they seem?

Back at the surgery, receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) has begun new role as foster mum to abandoned kittens.

But she risks getting into BIG trouble when she secretly smuggles her new foster kitten, Snowy into work, hidden in a pouch around her neck!

After surgery boss Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) becomes suspicious after hearing a mewing noise, Valerie tries to cover her tracks by temporarily leaving Snowy in the care of counsellor, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) while she goes to the toilet.

What could possibly go wrong?!

Meanwhile, Zara speaks with patient, Alec Fallon (Steven O’Neill) to discuss his high cholesterol test results.

Alec becomes convinced he has a life-threatening genetic condition that causes high cholesterol and heart disease, since both his estranged father and brother died of heart attacks.

Will Alec get tested for the gene to find out if there’s a chance family history will repeat itself?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One