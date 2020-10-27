Doctors spoilers: Is it all over between Zara Carmichael and Harper?

Zara and Daniel have a huge bust-up... over talking phone app, Harper on Doctors! Is it time Zara broke-up with Harper for good?

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is back from her spa break on today’s episode of Doctors (Mon-Thurs, 1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)

But she doesn’t stay calm and relaxed for long when she finds her speaking phone app, Harper has been damaged after her and Daniel Granger’s (Matthew Chambers) young son, Joe (Oliver Falconer) threw Harper out of a window after being caught using it to cheat on his school homework!

Daniel thinks it is time they got rid of Harper for good. But Zara has other ideas!

Meanwhile, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is feeling rather worse-for-wear after getting into a drinking competition with Lily Walker (Verity Rushworth) at the Icon.

So he’s not in the mood when midwife, Deborah Kovak (Jamie-Rose Monk) confronts the medic about the reason she wasn’t invited to Jimmi Clay’s (Adrian Lewis Morgan) birthday celebrations.

Al bluntly tells Deborah she only has herself to blame for being excluded, after her previous unkind comments about Jimmi spending time in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

Deborah is crushed as it’s clear she’s a long way from being accepted as one of the gang.

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) meets up with an old mate, Rufus Daventry (Solomon Israel) to celebrate his birthday.

But Bear becomes concerned when Rufus reveals he is still in pain after a vasectomy three weeks earlier.

And it seems there is something else going on with Rufus, involving his wife, Dana (Kerry Boyne) and their young son, Isaac.

WHAT can Bear do to help?

Doctors continues every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One