Doctors spoilers: Will Ayesha Lee give Bear Sylvester another chance?

When Ayesha and Bear unexpectedly find themselves out on a night together on Doctors, will Ayesha start to see Bear in a new light?

There’s certainly been no love lost between nurse Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) and business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) lately on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The pair regularly end-up in an argument at the surgery. And earlier this week, Ayesha made it clear she didn’t want Bear at her birthday celebrations.

However, that might all be about to change…

After colleague Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) cancels their plans for a night out due to work commitments, Bear is left with a spare ticket for his mate, DJ Smithy’s (Nicole Agada) gig at an energy drink launch party.

Ayesha unexpectedly invites herself along and is surprised when DJ Smithy turns out to be an ex-girlfriend of Bear’s!

When DJ Smithy shares with Ayesha how brilliant Bear is, will Ayesha finally start to see him in a new light?

Meanwhile, surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) has BIG news.

After telling Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) how inspirational she is as a foster mum, Valerie announces she is going to become a foster mum too… for kittens!

Elsewhere, teenager Meg Ringwood (Jade Croot) is arrested by policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and his colleagues for attempted fraud after she tries to scam pensioner Brian Hershey (David Roper, who once played Michelle Fowler’s university lecturer lover, Geoff on EastEnders).

But medical examiner, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) becomes concerned when Meg claims she feels sick.

Meg’s appropriate adult, her landlady, Rachel Edwards (played by Kelli Hollis, who was Dan Spencer’s ex-wife Ali in Emmerdale) arrives to sit in on the police interview.

Can Rob and Jimmi get to the bottom of why Meg, who was previously homeless, has been commiting these crimes?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One