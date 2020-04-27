Doctors spoilers: Ayesha Lee and Bear Sylvester have another row!

Ayesha and Bear get told off by bosslady Zara on Doctors for their unprofessional behaviour when they have another argument!

There doesn’t seem to be any love lost between nurse Ayesha Lee (played by Laura Rollins) and business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) at the moment on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

In today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, the pair start bickering again over an error involving some ordered medical supplies.

Ayesha is annoyed when Bear suggests she has made a mistake with the order.

In fact she has… but Ayesha’s pride gets in the way of her coming clean to a smug Bear!

However, as their disagreements continue throughout the day, it somehow confirms the suspicions of receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) that Ayesha and Bear really do belong together!

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) has been trying to change her husband, Rob’s (Chris Walker) mind about their new foster child, Jayden Hunt (Ciaran Stow).

Rob wants Jay to move out after catching the teenager smoking a joint outside the Hollins house, even though it was for medicinal purposes, to help Jay’s epilepsy.

Will this be the end of Jay’s very short stay at the Hollins house?

Meanwhile, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) tries to help after a daughter, Lou Staunton (Jennifer Hennessy) accidentally discovers her mum, Joan Johnston (Roberta Kerr) once had an affair with a woman while married to Lou’s dad.

Is there a way that Lou can come to terms with Joan’s secret past?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One