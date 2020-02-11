Doctors spoilers: Ayesha Lee spies on Bear Sylvester!

Ayesha is determined to find out how Bear managed to afford the expensive bracelet he gave her on Doctors. But will the nurse like what she finds out?

Let’s face it, Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) was something of a mystery when he first began working at The Mill on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But surgery nurse Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) is now suspicious business manager Bear is definitely up to something shifty, after he gave her a very expensive looking bracelet for Valentine’s Day.

Ayesha is certain Bear couldn’t afford the bracelet on his regular salary. So how did he buy it? OR… did he steal it?!

When Ayesha tries to question Bear about the bracelet, she doesn’t get the answers she was looking for.

So, under the cover of darkness, Ayesha decides to play detective and lurk outside Bear’s home to find out what he is really up to!

WHAT will Ayesha discover?

Meanwhile, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is left reeling after secretly watching more of her ex, Daniel Granger’s (Matthew Chambers) private video diaries, which he began recording while in therapy.

On camera, Daniel discusses his past relationship with Zara and also how he felt when she pursued things with surgeon, Adam Regan last year.

Will Daniel’s private thoughts lead Zara to change her ways and see her ex in a new light?

Elsewhere at HMP Letherbank, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) becomes worried about fellow inmate Ned Wainwright (played by Fine Time Fontayne, who was another prison inmate in Coronation Street alongside Peter Barlow back in 2014) who runs the prison library, and appears to be losing his eyesight.

On Jimmi’s recommendation, prison medic Daniel examines Ned.

But when Daniel reports that Ned needs to be treated outside the prison, he runs into resistance from unpleasant prison guard, Vincent Manning (Laurence Saunders)…

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One