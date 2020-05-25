Doctors spoilers: Ayesha Lee gets a SURPRISE job offer!

Just when it looks like romance is blossoming for Ayesha and Bear on Doctors, the nurse gets an unexpected offer to leave Letherbridge...

Ayesha Lee (played by Laura Rollins) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) have FINALLY made things official with a kiss on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, in today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, a visit from one of Ayesha’s old friends could rock the new romance…

Fern Williams (Ellena Vincent), who works for a PR company, is very impressed by the BAME organ donor campaign which nurse Ayesha and business manager, Bear worked on together.

Fern visits Letherbridge to offer Ayesha a job as project manager for an international anti-malaria campaign!

It’s an incredible opportunity and comes with a generous salary too.

Ayesha confides in surgery receptionist, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) about the job offer. What advice will Valerie give?

Is Ayesha ready to leave Letherbridge and Bear behind?

Meanwhile, Ayesha isn’t the only member of staff thinking about heading off to pastures new.

Ever since his visit to see his mum, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) has become increasingly worried about Eve living alone since she has been diagnosed with dementia.

Eve has already turned down Al’s invite for her to come and live with him in Letherbridge.

But he may now have a solution. Al reveals to Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) that he is seriously thinking about leaving Letherbridge to live with him mum!

Elsewhere, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is on a shift as Forensic Medical Examiner when Jodie Heston (Evelyn Guttridge) arrives at the police station to accuse her driving instructor, Shawn Lawrence (Duncan MacInnes) of sexual assault.

However, Shawn tells a very different story when questioned by PC Hailey Woodruff (Suzanne Ahmet).

He claims Jodie tried to bribe him with sexual favours so she could pass her driving test.

When he refused, she dug her nails into his wrist and then ran off to claim assault.

WHO is telling the truth?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One