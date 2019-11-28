Doctors spoilers: Will Ayesha Lee’s project be a DISASTER?

It's all hands on deck for Ayesha Lee's 'Smears Without Fears' campaign on Doctors. But will staff squabbles spell disaster for the project?

It’s all systems go on Ayesha Lee’s (played by Laura Rollins) ‘Smears Without Fears’ campaign on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)… and suddenly the whole surgery wants to get involved!

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is on filming duties, despite having no idea how to operate the camera (!). Meanwhile, surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) is determined to make herself useful but accidentally finds herself up close and personal with Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) after storming into his office!

Meanwhile, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is feeling the pressure after agreeing to have a live screening on camera, to encourage other in Letherbridge to get involved.

It’s not long before everyone is squabbling over Ayesha’s project. But WHO will bring an end to their squabbles and make them remember the original point of the project?

Elsewhere, counsellor Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is concerned when one-time gambler Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) admits he went to a casino last night! Has Daniel started gambling again?

And Al Haskey’s (Ian Midlane) suspicions about Bear are confirmed when he notices how the surgery’s new Business Manager has misspelled Ruhma’s name.

ALSO, Zara gets involved when she discovers how an elderly patient Peggy Sampson (Kate Williams, who played Denise Fox’s ex-mum-in-law Liz Turner in EastEnders) is having trouble connecting with her late husband’s dog, Mutt.

But will Peggy realise her true feelings when Mutt suddenly goes missing?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One