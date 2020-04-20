Doctors spoilers: Ayesha Lee is reunited with Reverend Viv Marchant

Ayesha tries to track down the relatives of a homeless woman in this standalone episode of Doctors and meets with Reverend Viv Marchant

Ayesha Lee (played by Laura Rollins) takes centre stage in today’s standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

In a change from the regular format of the BBC daytime drama, this story unfolds over an extended period of time, as surgery nurse Ayesha tries to trace the relatives of a homeless woman, Sally (Kika Markham), who died in her arms on the street at Christmas time.

Fast-forward a few months, and Ayesha attends the funeral which is attended by just her and two others, including Reverend Viv Marchant (Martine Brown).

Long-time viewers of Doctors will remember Viv as the vicar who once encouraged Mrs Tembe to return to the church congregation, after she had a crisis of faith.

Since Viv has dealt with funerals where there are no next of kin before, can she help Ayesha with her quest to track down any of Sally’s living relatives?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One