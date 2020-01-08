Doctors spoilers: Will nurse Ayesha Lee save the day?

Without bossy boots Zara Carmichael watching her every move, nurse Ayesha Lee seizes the chance to prove she's good at her job on Doctors

It looks like nurse Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) is finally going to get the chance to shine as a newly qualified nurse prescriber in today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Bossy boots Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) finds herself too busy to monitor Ayesha’s every move and asks colleague Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) to keep an eye on Ayesha instead.

However, Al trusts Ayesha to get on with prescribing for patients, so she seizes her chance to prove that is she VERY good at her job.

Meanwhile, after doing some background snooping on Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan), business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) goes to visit the medic in prison. Will more about their past connection be revealed?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) teams-up with policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) to investigate the hateful murder of a homeless man.

When Emma treats another rough sleeper, Nat Fallon (Nikita Potter), who has been attacked in a similar way, she and Rob start to make a connection between the two crimes… and the possible culprits.

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One