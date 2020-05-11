Doctors spoilers: Ayesha Lee feels SNUBBED by boss Zara Carmichael

After sniffy Zara rejects Ayesha and Bear's ideas for a BAME organ donor campaign on Doctors, Ayesha takes it personally...

There’s good news for nurse Ayesha Lee (played by Laura Rollins) and business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) in today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The pair pitch their BAME organ donor campaign to the university dean and get the green light to go ahead and work with university students.

However, it’s a different story when they pitch their idea at the surgery.

Although Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) is on board, his wife and surgery partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) doesn’t think there is much use for their campaign, since new legislation automatically makes every person an organ donor, unless they have chosen to opt-out.

Even when Ayesha points out that people from BAME backgrounds often opt-out because of cultural or religious reasons, Zara still shuts her down.

Fed up with the way Zara continues to snub her ideas at the surgery, what will Ayesha do?

Meanwhile, there’s bad news for suspended midwife, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel), when she discovers a temporary replacement is being brought into the surgery while Ruhma remains under investigation.

Ruhma accepts that patient care is the most important thing. But is the surgery already preparing itself for the possibility Ruhma won’t be allowed to return to her job?

Elsewhere, it’s the end of Al Haskey’s (Ian Midlane) stay with his mum, Eve (Rachel Bell).

After an eventful week together, Al has mixed emotions about leaving Eve and returning to Letherbridge.

Since Eve’s dementia appears to be getting worse, Al makes a SURPRISE suggestion. But how will Eve react?

ALSO, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is needed after an elderly woman, Dorothy Deerly (Anna Kirke) faints while being hassled by a ruthless estate agent, Dick Starr (Pal Aron).

Dick and his assistant, Abbey Collins (Heather Forster) have been pressuring Dorothy to downsize from her big old house to a small retirement flat.

But things take a dramatic turn when Dorothy keels over in front of Dick and Abbey… and they fear she is DEAD!

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One