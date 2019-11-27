Doctors spoilers: Ayesha Lee and Bear Sylvester team-up!

Ayesha Lee finds an ally in Bear Sylvester to brainstorm ideas for her cervical screening campaign on Doctors. But what is Bear's BIG idea?

Ayesha Lee (played by Laura Rollins) is determined to bring the ‘Smears Without Fears’ cervical screening campaign to Letherbridge and is pleased when she finds an ally in the surgey’s new Business Manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

While Bear may be struggling in other areas of his new job, he’s determined to help Ayesha brainstorm ideas for her campaign.

However, there’s one obstacle in their way… Dr Emma Reid (Dido Miles).

While Emma fully supports the campaign, she’s not so sure about becoming the campaign’s leading lady when Bear suggests they film the event and Emma has a test done live on camera!

Will Ayesha and Bear be able to convince Emma to get involved and help spread the message about the importance of getting screened?

Meanwhile, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) is forced to face some old demons in his latest session with therapist Silas Truman (Andrew MacBean).

After discussing his disastrous past relationships with both Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Becky Clarke, Daniel comes to realise the lack of control he’s had over his life since the death of his father, which led to his past drink and gambling problems. Could he be tempted to fall back into his old patterns of behaviour?

Elsewhere, Dr Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) meets an overworked ambulance driver, Keith ‘Corky’ Corkham (Dominic Kinnaird) who he suspects may be resorting to extreme (and illegal) lengths to keep on top of his workload…

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One