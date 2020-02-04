Doctors spoilers: There’s BAD news for Jimmi Clay…

Jimmi is desperately trying to keep his hopes up on Doctors. But he suffers another setback when his lawyer visits the prison with some BAD news...

Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) has been at an all-time low since he was sent to prison on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

In today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, Jimmi’s lawyer John Butler (Richard Huw) arrives at the prison with some news for the GP.

But the news is not good. Jimmi’s trial date has been pushed back to give the CPS more time to build their case against him. They want to make an example of Jimmi because he is a doctor.

This is NOT the news Jimmi was hoping to hear. Can he stay strong and avoid the temptation of accepting more drugs from the dreaded Bowser (Nicholas Aaron)?

Meanwhile at The Mill, Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) are enjoying their flirty new relationship, following their date last week.

But it’s not long before colleagues Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) and Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) pick-up on the chemistry between the pair.

Looks like Ayesha and Bear will soon be giving everyone something to gossip about!

Elsewhere, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) meets Jake Reynard (Tom Briggs), a vlogger who has attracted a large following since he started talking about his Lyme disease online.

Jake explains to Zara how his symptoms have improved since he started taking Serenity Herbal Detox formula, sold by a health and wellness coach, Willow Jewell (Laura Noble).

But patient and doctor find themselves at odds when Zara is sceptical about the benefits of alternative medicine for Lyme disease.

And things take a dramatic turn later, when Jake suddenly passes out…

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One