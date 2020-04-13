Doctors spoilers: WHO does Bear Sylvester get attacked by?

Things take a dramatic late-night turn for Bear on Doctors when the business manager is attacked by a mystery couple at his home...

In this standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings), Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) is minding his own business when he becomes the victim of a late-night ATTACK!

Business manager Bear is babysitting for his cousin, when a mystery couple, Doro Kitson (played by ex-EastEnders star Kellie Shirley) and her fella Charlie Knight (Alexander Cobb) enter the house.

The couple are drunk after a night out, and start to make themselves at home.

But just then, they are interrupted by a noise from upstairs and Bear charges down the stairs to confront them!

What’s going on?

The couple quickly realise this is NOT their home. But Bear has mistaken them for burglars.

In the confrontation that follows, Doro tries to make her escape while Charlie panics and hits Bear over the head with a vase!

As Charlie worries that Bear could be dead, Doro falls into a confused state when she finds a baby sleeping upstairs.

If this isn’t Doro’s home, then why does it seem so familiar?

With PC Jac Heywood (Samantha Hopkins) on the way, will she get to the bottom of what’s going on?

EastEnders fans will recognise guest star Kellie Shirley, who played Linda Carter’s daughter, Carly Wicks in the BBC soap for several years.

