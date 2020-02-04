Doctors spoilers: Will Bear Sylvester ask Ayesha Lee out on a date?

Bear is ready to pluck up the courage and invite Ayesha out on a date on Doctors. But first he needs to find out if she's single!

With Valentine’s Day approaching, there’s definitely something blossoming between nurse Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) and business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But before he puts his heart on the line, Bear wants to double-check Ayesha is single. So he craftily uses a work survey as his cover for asking surgery receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) if she knows whether Ayesha is single.

However, when Karen mentions Ayesha used to live with colleague Dr Emma Reid (Dido Miles), Bear jumps to the WRONG conclusion and assumes the ladies were once a couple!

Will Bear’s crossed wires stop him from asking Ayesha out on an official date?

Meanwhile, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is super-excited about his Forecast app, which he believes will help predict when patients are going to cancel or not show-up for their appointments, which costs the NHS money.

However, Al’s app soon starts to cause chaos when the computer system starts double-booking appointmen slots.

It’s not long before reception becomes flooded with patients all claiming to have an appointment. Whoops!

Elsewhere, Emma gets involved when a grieving mum Kate Banks (played by Amy Robbins, who was Dr Jill Weatherill in ITV’s The Royal) is prepared to take the law into her own hands to seek justice for her son, Pete, who was killed by a gang.

Can Emma and policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) help Kate catch her son’s killer and stop the gang striking again?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One