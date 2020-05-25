Doctors spoilers: Bear Sylvester discovers Ayesha Lee’s SECRET job offer

Bear is annoyed when he finds out about Ayesha's job offer on Doctors and wonders why she didn't tell him in the first place.

Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) is thrilled that things are finally moving forward between him and Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) on Doctors.

However, it looks like the love bubble is about to burst for Bear in today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama…

The business manager accidentally discovers that nurse Ayesha has received an exciting job offer and is thinking about leaving the surgery!

When Bear confronts Ayesha about her news, and to find out about the decision she has made, he wonders why she didn’t share her BIG news with him in the first place.

Could there already be trouble in paradise between the pair?

Meanwhile, surgery boss Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) isn’t happy about Ayesha’s news either.

With things already tense between the two women, after Zara’s lack of support over Ayesha and Bear’s organ donor campaign, things get heated and it all kicks off!

Meanwhile, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) discovers he is in competition with Zara’s phone app, Harper.

Daniel and Zara’s son, Joe (Oliver Falconer) reveals he has used Harper to help him do his homework.

But Daniel becomes curious when it seems stressed-out Zara would rather spend time talking to Harper on her phone, than actual real people!

Elsewhere, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) meets Darcy Blythe (Bethany Asher), a dedicated cheerleader who has Down’s Syndrome.

Darcy is worried she won’t be able to compete in an upcoming cheerleading competition because of an injury, and takes her frustrations out on her mum, Emily (Thea Beyleveld).

Al tries to help and makes a surprise discovery about the unusual family dynamic between Darcy, Emily, her wife, their two children and two gay dads!

