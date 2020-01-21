Doctors spoilers: Is Bear Sylvester in trouble with the police?

What's this? Is business manager Bear under arrest on Doctors? Or is there something else going on? Find out in today's episode...

Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) didn’t get off to a very good start as the surgery’s new Business Manager on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But in today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, disaster strikes again when Bear realises he’s picked-up the wrong phone while at a local coffee shop.

Bear’s in a panic as his whole life is on his phone – including bank details and confidential information about the Mill!

But getting his own phone back takes a complicated turn for Bear when Sasha Leeson (Lucy Polgar), who picked-up his phone by accident, won’t hand it over so easily.

It turns out Sasha’s nasty boyfriend Hayden Cracknell (Jack Hartley) has seen an opportunity to make some money. They won’t be handing his phone back until Bear pays up!

But things go from bad to worse for Bear after the police get involved.

According to eye witnesses at the coffee shop, Bear stole Sasha’s phone and fled the scene of the crime!

How is Bear going to talk his way out of this and prove his innocence? And more importantly, will he ever get his phone back?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One