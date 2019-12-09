Doctors spoilers: Bear Sylvester has a SECRET appointment

Bear Sylvester is still struggling with his new job on Doctors. So he sneaks off fo a SECRET appointment to get some guidance. But where's he going?

Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) impressed surgery bosses Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) enough at his job interview on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, the Business Manager has since been struggling to stay on top of his workload at the surgery.

In today’s episode of Doctors, Daniel and Zara are not impressed when they discover Bear has decided to take the afternoon off work, despite his poor performance.

But little do they know, but stressed-out Bear has a SECRET appointment with a psychologist! But WHY?

Meanwhile, receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) is talk of The Mill after being idenitified as the mystery speeder in the company pool-car!

Worried how her policeman husband Rob (Chris Walker) will react when he finds out, cheeky Karen tries to convince her colleagues Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) and Ayesha Lee (Laura Hollins) to take the blame so she doesn’t end up losing her driving licence.

But are Valerie and Ayesha prepared to pervert the course of justice for Karen?

Elsewhere, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) becomes concerned about schoolgirl patient Mim Wren-Talbot (Frances Pooley), a bright girl with Asperger’s, who starts to refer to herself in the third person.

Al and Mim’s mum Shannon Wren (Amy Marston) become increasingly alarmed after Mim’s secret diary is discovered, full of strange markings, and Mim disappears into the woods…

