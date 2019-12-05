Doctors spoilers: Bear Sylvester is out to catch the surgery speeder!

Uh-oh, someone's been caught speeding in the new surgery pool car. But WHO was the driver? Bear Sylvester is on a mission to catch the culprit on Doctors!

Everyone was super-excited when the new surgery pool car arrived last week on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, in today’s episode of Doctors, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is shocked when The Mill is sent a speeding ticket for the pool car!

But the thing is, the log hasn’t been filled in. So Business Manager Bear has no idea which member of staff is the phantom speeder.

Bear turns detective and confronts surgery colleagues Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson), Ayesha Lee (Laura Hollins) and Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle). But he’s none the wiser after the women all claim they were taking it in turns to drive the car.

But Bear is determined to get to the bottom of the mystery and heads down to the police station…

Meanwhile, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) is still feeling adrift now that it appears his kids Izzie and Joe have no time for him in the lead-up to Christmas.

Daniel vents to colleague Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) over lunch at The Icon. But Daniel’s woes continue when he clashes with temporary bar manager Gareth Regan (Edward MacLiam), the twin brother of Daniel’s ex Zara Carmichael’s new fella, Adam Regan.

Daniel is put in his place when Gareth reveals it was Adam who helped Joe overcome a fear of clowns after the incident at school yesterday.

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, things take a spooky turn for midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) when she attends the home birth of a couple, Clare (Shamia Chalabi) and Sam Hayes (played by ex-Corrie star Dean Fagan) whose house is just over the road from a graveyard.

Mum-to-be Clare has just gone into labour and is convinced the house is haunted!

As strange things start to happen around them, and Clare decides she can’t give birth in the house, what will Ruhma do?

