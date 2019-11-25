Doctors spoilers: Is Bear Sylvester the WRONG man for the job?

Will the surgery's newest employee Bear Sylvester be found out when boss Daniel Granger confronts him about his sloppy work on Doctors?

Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) seemed like the right candidate for the job to replace former surgery practice manager Becky Clarke on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, behind-the-scenes, Bear is struggling with the pressures of his new job.

Surgery partners Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) are NOT impressed by Bear’s minute-taking after last week’s meeting.

But when Daniel challenges Bear about several items of discussion missing from his report, Bear manages to make an excuse and gives Daniel the brush-off.

Bear is here to stay and wants to change his job title to Business Manager to reflect his skills! But have Daniel and Zara made a mistake in taking him on?

Meanwhile, Daniel is also pre-occupied with thoughts about a new car. Should he go electric? Or go hybrid? WHO will help Daniel visit the car dealership and make a decision?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, things are looking up for suspended surgeon Gareth Regan (Edward MacLiam) with his blossoming romance with Emma Reid (Dido Miles) and temporary job as Bar Manager at The Icon.

But Gareth’s bubble is burst when he receives a vindictive text message from his ex, Collette.

ALSO, a police officer PC Dimah Uddin (Asmara Gabrielle) is having a bad day when her application to join CID is rejected, and she then gets paired with the “less experienced” PC Lillian Bliss (Helen Macfarlane) who may be on course to get the CID job she wanted!

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One