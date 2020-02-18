Doctors spoilers: Bear Sylvester’s SHOCK secret is revealed!

Surgery bosses Daniel and Zara are NOT impressed when they find out what Bear has been up to outside business hours on Doctors!

Ayesha Lee’s (played by Laura Rollins) detective work has paid off and she has discovered Bear Sylvester’s (Dex Lee) SHADY secret on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But how will surgery bosses Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) react when they find out about business manager Bear’s dodgy business dealings?

After doing some digging, Daniel and Zara are startled to discover £34,000 of profit has appeared in the accounts for The Mill. Surely that’s an error?

But when Daniel and Zara demand an explanation from Bear as to where the cash flow came from, they are left reeling when Bear reveals his secret.

So what exactly is in those boxes that Bear has been hiding in his lock-up?

Meanwhile, receptionist Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) brings her new foster child, Abz Baker (Amy Bowden) into the surgery for work experience.

But things don’t get off to a very good start when a nervous Abz manages to spill coffee all over Sid Vere’s (Ashley Rice) shirt. Whoops!

Elsewhere, Emma Reid’s (Dido Miles) blossoming romance with policewoman Jasmine Dajani (Lara Sawalha) continues to go from strength to strength.

ALSO, policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) investigates when an elderly man, Arnold Mayes (David Sterne) reports the theft of his prized war medal during a burglary.

He was attacked by one of the burglars and has now landed in hospital.

Rob’s investigation leads him to the Crawford family, where dad Lloyd (Micky Dacks) has been using his reluctant son Max (Jonathan Blake) to help him commit crimes.

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One