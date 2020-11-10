Doctors spoilers: There’s a BIG suprise for Al Haskey!

Is Al about to have the night of his life when new girlfriend Lily springs a suprise on him down at the Icon Bar on Doctors!

Surgery receptionist, Lily Walker (played by Verity Rushworth) is planning a BIG surprise for boyfriend, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) on today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But it’s not quite what anyone expects!

It’s all going down at the Icon Bar. So that evening, Al, Lily, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle), Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) down tequila shots in preparation for the BIG suprise.

When Al is drunk, Lily gives a nod to the DJ. And then…

Meanwhile, the front page news scandal surrounding midwife Ruhma Carter’s (Bharti Patel) suspension still hangs over the Mill.

The accusation of racism is a serious matter and must be addressed.

Surgery partners, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) are keen for the issue to be resolved and for Ruhma to be allowed to return to work at the surgery.

Will medical officials grant them their wish?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and Emma Reid (Dido Miles) investigate when a woman, Asha Hussein (Simran Kular) is attacked and accuses a young woman, Kelly Rivers (Annabelle Kaye) of being behind the assault.

The pair discover Kelly was previously sexually harassed by an Asian landlord and has some racist views.

However, things are not quite as they seem and the investigation soon uncovers a more disturbing truth…

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One