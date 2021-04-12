Doctors spoilers: Car wash DRAMA for Ruhma Carter and co!

Ruhma Carter and the surgery staff have sponges and buckets at the ready for the charity car wash on Doctors. But there's a SHOCK discovery in store!

Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) and the surgery staff are armed with sponges and buckets on today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The day of the charity car wash has arrived.

Will they clean-up or will the event be a total washout?

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) and Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) and Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) do their best to pull in the punters and wash their dirty cars.

But the medics aren’t quite expecting the car wash customers to also arrive with a whole LOT of personal drama!

Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) meets Rev James Collins (Simon Poland), who reveals he is refusing surgery for an aneurism.

James’s partner, Andrew died a few years ago.

James no longer has any desire to prolong his own life.

Will Sid manage to convince James to have the lifesaving treatment?

Then there is Saif Hamed (Joeravar Sangha), who arrives in a flashy sports car and makes all kinds of demands about his car wash.

But Saif is also hiding a SHOCK secret.

He has just called off his large Hindu wedding because he has got cancer…

ALSO at the carwash is Judith Holland (Bella Hamblin).

As Karen is washing Judith’s car, she makes a SHOCK discovery in the boot and rushes into the surgery for help!

WHAT does Karen find?

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One