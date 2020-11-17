Doctors spoilers: WHO does Chef Aashiq ask out on a date?

Will the truce between Valerie and Emma be short-lived when Chef Aashiq visits the surgery and asks one of them out on a date on Doctors!

Things have cooled down between Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) and Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) after their almighty bust-up on yesterday’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, will their rivalry over dish-of-the-day, Chef Aashiq be reignited when Aashiq visits the Mill and asks Emma out on a date!

Not wanting to hurt Valerie, mixed-up Emma seeks advice from Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh).

But since Zara isn’t exactly Valerie’s number one fan, perhaps that isn’t the smartest move!

Meanwhile, policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) takes Tom (Max True) and Ella Robson (Lily-Mae Evans) mini-golfing and gets the kids to open-up about their recent family tragedy.

ALSO, Zara meets groom-to-be, Max Sterling (Ed Larkin) who is worried about his upcoming bachelor party in Ibiza.

Max is in a wheelchair and has been keeping his catheter use a secret from his mates because he feels ashamed.

But now he has an infection which could ruin his pre-wedding celebrations.

