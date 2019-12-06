Doctors spoilers: Will Clash Of The Icons be a DISASTER?

It's the BIG launch night for Al Haskey and Jimmi Clay at The Icon on Doctors. But there's a BIG problem... their Clash Of The Icons beer is missing!

It’s launch night at The Icon in today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings). But bar owners Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) fear the worst when their prized Clash Of The Icons beer goes missing… on the motorway!

Trouble is, an internationally renowned beer expert Mark “Masculus” Waddington (Rich Keeble) is on his way to the launch night to give his verdict on their special brew.

So what are they gonna do? It’s panic stations as temporary bar manager Gareth Regan (Edward MacLiam) starts mixing cocktails to wow the punters. And even surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) gets involved behind the bar, making snowballs with a twist!

But what will Masculus have to say when he arrives at the event? Can Al and Jimmi rescue their missing beer in time to avoid disaster?

Meanwhile, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is worried about her son Joe’s (Oliver Falconer) state of mind after the incident with the clown at school, when terrified Joe locked himself in a cupboard and refused to come out until Zara’s boyfriend Adam Regan (Edward MacLiam) convinced him it was safe.

Zara is surprised and disappointed when Adam tries to make light of the situation by pointing out all children have irrational fears.

So WHO can Zara share her worries with?

Elsewhere, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) gets in a huff with her policeman hubby Rob (Chris Walker) when he asks if she was the one who was speeding in the surgery’s new pool car.

Karen still insists she is innocent. But Rob reminds her she already has points on her driving licence and risks being disqualified if she’s caught out!

But if Karen isn’t the phantom speeder, then WHO is?

