Doctors spoilers: Drug dealing DANGER for Bear Sylvester!

A routine trip to a car wash turns into BIG trouble for Bear on Doctors involving a stash of hidden drugs and a baddie boss!

Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) stops by a local car wash in today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings) and finds himself caught in a high stakes chase!

The trouble begins when Bear meets Marius Luca (Jon Tarcy), a Romanian immigrant who works at the budget car wash.

Bear becomes aware the employees are working in harsh conditions, all under the watchful eye of a bullying Bulgarian boss, Dragomir Borkov (Gil Kolirin).

After being pushed to his limit by Dragomir’s threats, Marius pleads with Bear to help him escape!

Marius wants to reach his brother in Glasgow. But he needs his passport.

Trouble is, the passport is somewhere in the cramped housing that Marius shares with other car wash employees.

As Bear helps Marius search for his passport, and discovers drugs are stashed beneath the floorboards of the house, suddenly Dragomir turns up, armed with a baseball bat!

Things are about to get very DANGEROUS for Bear and Marius…

Meanwhile, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is still helping pregnant Tanya Rees (Leila Mimmack), despite having been suspended from her job.

When Tanya suddenly experiences stomach pains, Ruhma insists on driving her to the Mill to be examined by temporary replacement midwife, Deborah Kovak (Jamie-Rose Monk).

However, when Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot-Walsh) clocks Ruhma and Tanya together, once again she warns Ruhma she is breaching the conditions of her suspension.

Will Ruhma listen to Zara’s warning. Or carry on helping Tanya and run the risk of losing her job?

Elsewhere, best buddies Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) clash, when Al starts criticizing Jimmi’s lifestyle.

What is Al’s problem?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One