Doctors spoilers: DANGER for Emma Reid and Jasmine Dajani…

Emma and her girlfriend Jasmine get glammed up for a night on the town on Doctors. But things are about to take a terrible turn...

There’s a NIGHTMARE night out for Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) and her girlfriend Jasmine Dajani (Lara Sawalha) in today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

What starts as a romantic night out at a restaurant, soon takes a sour turn when Emma and Jasmine find themselves seated next to a couple, Derek (Pablo Raybould) and Viv Timbley (Heather Walker) who are celebrating an anniversary with some friends.

When Derek realises Emma and Jasmine are a couple, he gives them a hostile reaction.

But there’s more trouble to come, when the women decide to dance the night away at a nightclub. But on the way home find themselves followed by a guy Blake Atkins (Louis Stannett) and his leering mates…

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, it’s the day of the charity ball.

Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) is still having jitters over whether she and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) have got what it takes for the dance contest.

Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) tries to settle both their nerves that it’ll be alright on the night.

But things don’t get off to a good start when Valerie’s dress rips!

Could it be a bad omen of a dancefloor disaster to come?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One