Doctors spoilers: There’s DANGER for Jimmi Clay…

Things take a dangerous turn for Jimmi on Doctors when a prison guard is suspected of beating-up an inmate. Will Jimmi be next?

Things take a dark turn for Jimmi Clay (played by Adrian Lewis Morgan) behind bars in today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings), when he suspects an inmate has been the victim of prison guard brutality…

The trouble begins when trouble-making inmate Darius Flemming (Jay McDonald) throws he weight around and clashes with prison guard Vincent Manning (Laurence Saunders).

Suddenly, Darius is being rushed off to prison healthcare on a gurney!

Jimmi’s cellmate Leon Bhatti (Jonas Khan) suspects Darius has been beaten-up. But when the men confront Vincent, they find themselves threatened too…

Are things about to take a nasty turn for Jimmi?

Meanwhile at The Mill, Emma Reid (Dido Miles) has her hands full when a troubled patient Fawwaz Saddawi (Nebras Jamali) causes panic at the surgery when she barricades herself in at the Campus Surgery, claiming “they” are coming for her. But WHO?

As the surgery is thrown into chaos, as patients start wondering if the incident is going to delay their own appointment times, Emma finds herself dealing with a patient revolt!

Can Emma save the day?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45m on BBC One