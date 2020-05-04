Doctors spoilers: There’s DANGER for Ruhma Carter…

Things take a dramatic turn for midwife Ruhma on Doctors when pregnant Tanya's violent husband Mark comes looking for her...

Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) has been letting pregnant Tanya Rees (Leila Mimmack) hide out at her house away from her violent husband, Mark (Kiefer Moriarty) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But the women are unaware that angry Mark has secretly been following Ruhma, and now knows where Tanya is staying…

So they are in for a shock when unsuspecting Ruhma answers the front door and Mark forces his way in!

Mark pleads with Tanya to come home and give him another chance. But when terrified Tanya fails to make a move, Mark turns nasty and attempts to drag her out of Ruhma’s home…

Meanwhile, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) is determined to keep her foster child, Jayden Hunt’s (Ciaran Stow) epilepsy under control.

So she returns to the Churchill Estate to buy another bag of cannabis from drug dealer, Big Red aka Iris Nicholson (Jenny Stokes).

Unfortunately for Karen, she bumps into her husband Rob’s (Chris Walker) colleague, PC Pat Dyson (Dawn Butler) out on patrol!

How will Karen explain what she’s doing with a bag of cannabis? Will she get arrested?

Elsewhere, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) meets a couple, Frank Hawkes (Philip Battley) and his wife Bethany (Rebecca O’Mara) who are having problems with their sex life.

But matters aren’t helped when Bethany’s interfering live-in mother, Agnes Veigh (Bernice Stegers) gets the wrong idea about Frank and very publicly accuses him of being a pervert who has been sneaking off to see prostitutes!

Can Daniel calm the commotion and get to the bottom of why the spark has gone out of Frank and Bethany’s relationship?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One