Doctors spoilers: WHO does Daniel Granger attempt to blackmail?

As the university hunger strike continues, Daniel Granger resorts to desperate measures to try and bring the protest to an end on Doctors...

Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) had hoped that the university hunger strike was over on Doctors.

However, Daniel is startled to discover that student, Maisie Wilson (Silvia Presente) is continuing her dramatic protest.

However, Daniel is startled to discover that student, Maisie Wilson (Silvia Presente) is continuing her dramatic protest.

The situation goes from bad to worse, when another student, Sam Wright collapses at the surgery as a result of the hunger strike.

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is worried that Sam has suffered from a stroke…

Daniel arranges another meeting with university Pro-Vice Chancellor, Matthew Portman (Jason Thorpe) to see if they can prevent any more medical emergencies.

However, it seems Matthew is still sticking with the financial deal he has in place with Secuso.

But how will Matthew react, when Daniel warns him the Mill will no longer provide medical services to the university unless the Secuso deal is cancelled!

Will Daniel’s threats work?

Meanwhile, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) is off on another fishing adventure.

Valerie hits the trail with some magnet fishing equipment.

But the surgery receptionist is in for SHOCK when she reels in a bloody hatchet!

Has Valerie accidentally found a murder weapon?

ALSO, the Mill has a new work experience student, Teresa Kelley (Alexandra O’Neill).

But Teresa has some big explaining to do when Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) catches her stealing some medical supplies to treat her dad, Francis (Eoin Geoghegan) with.

Teresa admits Francis is not registered but has a serious wound and needs medical attention.

But why does Teresa switch from an Irish to an English accent while speaking to the surgery staff?

And what’s wrong with her dad, Francis?

