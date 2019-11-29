Doctors spoilers: There’s BIG disappointment for Daniel Granger

As the festive season kicks-in, Daniel Granger is looking forward to spending some quality time with his kids on Doctors. But he's in for some BAD news...

Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) has been on a downward spiral of late on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings), but has been dealing with his demons through therapy sessions.

But things seem to be looking-up as Daniel gets ready to spend some time with his kids Izzie Torres and Joe Carmichael-Granger in the lead-up to Christmas.

However, the medic is in for crushing disappointment when first Izzie calls to report she has made other plans (teenagers, eh!). Then Joe remembers he’ll be spending the weekend with his mum Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and her boyfriend Adam Regan in Vienna.

Poor Daniel!

Although he tries to put on a brave face for those around him, once alone Daniel’s bravado fades and he reveals his sadness and disappoint in another of his video diaries…

Meanwhile, surgery nurse Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) is feeling the pressure as it is the launch night of the ‘Smears Without Fears’ video campaign.

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee), the surgery’s new Business Manager, is confident it will be a success and does his best to reassure Ayesha it’ll be alright on the night!

And the message seems to get out there when Jenny Greene (Katie Maguire) sees the video made by Ayesha and her colleagues Emma Reid (Dido Miles) and Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) and wants her mum Jay (Hazel Ellerby) to accompany her to the ‘Smears Without Fears’ evening.

But little does Jenny know but Jay is hiding a BIG secret from her and can’t bring herself to support her daughter…

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One