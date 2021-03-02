Doctors spoilers: Daniel Granger fears for hunger strike student Anita

Daniel Granger fears the worst after hungry strike student, Anita falls unconscious in hospital on Doctors. Will the strike end in tragedy?

Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) fears for Anita Chandola's (Hannah Khalique-Brown) life on Doctors…

The hunger strike student, who also has Crohn’s disease has been admitted to St Phil’s Hospital.

Daniel finds Anita’s friend, Maisie Wilson (Silvia Presente) at the hospital, hoping to see Anita.

However, Anita’s mum, Serena (Buckso Dhillon-Woolley) is now on the scene.

Serena is furious over this terrible turn of events.

She thinks Maisie has coaxed Anita into the hunger strike and now won’t let Maisie see her friend.

When Daniel goes to check on Anita, Serena makes it clear she is prepared to get Anita sectioned so that she will be force fed…

Meanwhile, back at the surgery, business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is amused when Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) appears to be jealous about the blossoming friendship between Emma Reid (Dido Miles) and new nurse, Luca Mcintyre (Ross Mclaren)!

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) meets with an old friend, Colin Turner (David Schaal, who was Mr Cartwright in The Inbetweeners).

David is super-excited since he is planning on a grand romantic gesture for his girlfriend, Chloe Jardine (Rebecca Finch).

However, Karen is rather sceptical about the big age difference between the pair.

She reckons Chloe has found herself a sugar daddy and is just after Colin’s money.

Is Karen right?

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One