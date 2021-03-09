Doctors spoilers: Can Daniel Granger end the hunger strike?

Daniel Granger is determined to do whatever it takes to end the university hunger strike on Doctors, before the protest ends in tragedy...

The protest on campus is out of control, now that student Anita Chandola (Hannah Khalique-Brown) has fallen into a coma in hospital.

The protest on campus is out of control, now that student Anita Chandola (Hannah Khalique-Brown) has fallen into a coma in hospital.

Anita’s mum, Serena (Buckso Dhillon-Woolley) blames student, Maisie Wilson (Silvia Presente) for getting her daughter involved in the strike.

Serena is ready to take action and get Anita force-fed if necessary…

Daniel arrives on the scene when Anita wakes from her coma.

Once again, he tries to convince the students to end the hunger strike once and for all.

But the students are still at odds with the university’s Pro-Vice Chancellor, Matthew Portman (Jason Thorpe), who is putting his financial interests first.

Will they listen?

Meanwhile, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is getting annoyed by the blossoming friendship between Emma Reid (Dido Miles) and Luca Mcintyre (Ross Mclaren).

Emma is trying to help Luca, after finding out that the nurse has been sleeping rough at the surgery.

Is Zara is secretly jealous of Emma and Luca’s new friendship?

Elsewhere, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) helps young mum-to-be, Akua Asante (Yasmin Mwanza).

Akua has been in labour for 24 hours and is exhausted.

But when she asks her partner, Chris Robinson (Tej Obano) to bring her some food, Ruhma warns her not to eat.

She might need a general anaesthetic and eating food could jeopardise the birthing process.

However, Akua’s overbearing dad, Samuel (Trevor Laird) has other ideas.

Samuel decides to ignore Ruhma’s medical advice.

Will he put Akua and her unborn baby in danger?

