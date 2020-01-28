Doctors spoilers: Daniel Granger in BIG restaurant showdown!

Daniel discovers the heat is on in the kitchen at the prison's pop-up restaurant on Doctors, which the prison chaplain is trying to close!

Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) is really getting stuck into his new role as a prison medic on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, he wasn’t expecting to have to keep the peace at a troubled pop-up restaurant in the line of duty!

In today’s episode of the BBC daytime drama, Daniel goes for lunch at La Maison Centrale, a pop-up restaurant at HMP Letherbank, run by prison inmates.

If the restaurant gets the thumbs-up, it could receive further funding and become a regular thing.

However, prison chaplain Kathy Eliot (played by Kate Anthony, who was Pam Hobsworth on Coronation Street) seems to be against the programme, believing it is a waste of funding.

She is sceptical a work programme like this is enough to rehabilitate inmates and stop them offending again.

Kathy once championed the case of head chef Jermaine Wilder (Jake Neadas), and fought for his case to be reviewed. But then he went ahead and re-offended.

Daniel sees potential in the project when he treats Jermaine for a serious burn on his hand.

But Kathy’s mind appears to be made up, and the inmates can’t be trusted to run their own restaurant.

Can Daniel help keep the peace and play a part in changing her negative views?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One