Doctors spoilers: Can Daniel Granger save Matthew Portman?

Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) is determined to get to the bottom of the dodgy dealings going on at the university on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

For the past few weeks, Daniel has clashed with Matthew Portman (Jason Thorpe), the pro-vice chancellor, over the hunger strike protest happening on campus.

But all along, Matthew has been more concerned about a lucrative deal he has in place with a company called Secuso.

Daniel’s surgery colleague, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) has discovered that Matthew is being bribed by Secuso to go through with the deal.

But since Jimmi must respect patient-doctor confidentiality, he cannot tell Daniel what is really going on!

Meanwhile, Matthew is on his way to sign the deal with Secuso.

But there’s BIG drama when student protestors surround his car.

Afraid for his safety, Matthew starts having an asthma attack…

Daniel arrives on campus in time to see what’s going on.

But Matthew is trapped in his car and struggling to use his asthma inhaler…

Will Daniel be able to save Matthew’s life in time?

Meanwhile back at the surgery, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is in a grump.

Al is frustrated that he keeps losing his online chess battles.

But the medic is in for a SHOCK when he discovers his online opponent is none other than… Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh)!

Al reckons there’s no way that Zara is really any good at chess. She must be cheating!

So he challenges her to a LIVE chess showdown in reception!

WHO will win this epic showdown?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, policeman Rob Hollins finds himself back on the Churchill estate.

He meets residents Ron Sewell (Steven Hillman) and his brother, Jeff (Stephen Bent), who are being menaced by Tyson Ross (Dillon Scott-Lewis) and his gang.

Ron has had enough and decides to take matters into his own hands.

He confronts Tyson and violently warns him to back-off!

But Ron’s actions come back to haunt them all, when Tyson’s gang track them down for pay back…

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One