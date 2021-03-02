Doctors spoilers: Can Daniel Granger STOP a dangerous hunger strike?

Daniel Granger tries to convince two university students, Maisie and Anita to put a stop to their life-threatening hunger strike on Doctors

Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) finds himself involved in a life-threatening hunger strike on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Daniel hears there is a hunger strike happening at the university, he recognises the two students involved as Maisie Wilson (Silvia Presente) and Anita Chandola (Hannah Khalique-Brown).

Maisie and Anita are the same students who super-glued themselves to a campus building last week.

But Daniel feels responsible, when he discovers his words of advice led the ladies to start this more drastic protest!

Daniel visits Maisie and Anita to give up their dangerous protest.

Especially as Anita’s medical records reveal the student has Crohn’s disease, which puts her at even more risk during a hunger strike.

But will the students take Daniel’s advice?

Meanwhile, it looks like Luca Mcintyre (Ross Mclaren) has been rumbled when Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) catches him sleeping in the Nurse’s Room.

Ruhma wonders if Luca needs a place to stay.

But the proud nurse refuses to admit he is homeless and hides his sleeping bag and belongings.

In the meantime, Jonno Parker (Tommy Sim’aan) is still threatening Luca.

Jonno wants a stash of strong painkillers from Luca.

Or he’ll tell everybody about the SHOCK car crash that killed Jonno’s brother and Luca’s boyfriend, Billy!

Worried about Jonno’s threats, will Luca risk his new job at the surgery and hand over the pills?

Elsewhere, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) catches-up with an old friend, Harriet Bentley (Blue Merrick).

Harriet lost her son, David years ago.

Harriet has now started seeing a psychic, Grace Perlman (Ellie Darvill), who claims she can communicate with the dead.

Zara is sceptical and reckons Grace is taking advantage of Harriet’s grief and vulnerability.

But what will Zara do when she attends a psychic session with Harriet, where Grace claims to have a message for Zara from her “dead” dad!

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One