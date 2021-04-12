Doctors spoilers: WHY is Daniel Granger taking selfies?

Daniel Granger reckons he's still got it when the GP starts receiving some unexpected flirty attention from Luca on Doctors!

Has Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) got what it takes to be the next James Bond?!

On today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings), Daniel remembers the time he posed as 007 for the staff calendar.

Emma Reid (Dido Miles) bursts Daniel’s bubble by revealing she prefers Daniel Craig as James Bond.

But nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) takes a particular interest in Daniel’s previous photoshoot.

Daniel is flattered when Luca starts to flirt with him!

But Daniel’s partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) may not be happy when she finds out what’s going on!

Meanwhile, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) continues to receive EXTRA attention from Miranda Evans (Ruthie Henshall).

Bear is horrified when Miranda sends him a text message with a rather risque GIF attached.

Bear shows colleague Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) the message.

Miranda clearly has the HOTS for business manager, Bear.

But what will he do about the situation?

Also, Zara is being surprisingly supportive to receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) over her cancer scare.

Valerie must now await her follow-up scan to find out what is really going on…

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) investigates the death of a dog.

Connie Hinkley (Nicky Goldie) believes her dog Queenie was murdered after finding a threatening note beside the body.

Rob tracks down a man, Kevin Newley (Josef Hyland), whose car was caught on CCTV parked in Connie’s road.

But Kevin refuses to answer Rob’s questions about where he was that morning.

Is Kevin really the killer culprit?

Or is there someone else with a grudge against Connie?

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One