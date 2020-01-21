Doctors spoilers: Daniel Granger has SHOCK news for Zara Carmichael

Zara is left reeling when Daniel reveals some startling news on Doctors. Meanwhile, is Jimmi strong enough to fight his drug addiction?

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is in for a DOUBLE shock in today’s episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) reveals he has a new job as a prison doctor. But only that, he has seen their colleague Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) behind bars, who has now started taking illegal drugs to help him cope with the ordeal.

Although Zara wants to see Jimmi released from prison and back at the surgery, she is shocked to hear he has given into temptation so easily.

In the mean time, Daniel also starts to wonder how he’s going to balance work at the Mill with his new responsibilities at the prison. When will he see his family? Something is going to have to give But WHAT?

After seeking help from Daniel, Jimmi is determined to kick his drug habit. However, his cellmate Bowser (Nicholas Aaron) has other ideas and doesn’t think Jimmi will be able to resist temptation for long…

Elsewhere, strange happenings are afoot when a builder, Steve Anderson (Tom Blumberg) falls off a ladder outside the Campus Surgery.

On first examination, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) can’t find anything wrong with Steve.

But the builder starts to hear strange noises in his head and his fingers keep moving in uncontrollable patterns.

To the astonishment of Steve and his wife, Louise (Rosie Jones), Steve discovers he can now perfectly play the piano!

What IS going on?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One