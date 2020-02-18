Doctors spoilers: Daniel Granger and Zara Carmichael have a BIG row!

It's the night of the lock-in at The Icon on Doctors. And it's about to all KICK-OFF between ex-es Daniel and Zara. Uh-oh!

Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) and his ex, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) seem to have been getting on a bit better lately on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, Daniel remains unaware that the real reason Zara has been playing nice is because she secretly watched some of the private video diaries he recorded while he was in therapy.

On the night of the lock-in, to celebrate Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) and Jimmi Clay’s (Adrian Lewis Morgan) short-lived ownership of the bar, Zara accidentally lets slip something that leads Daniel to realise she has accessed his private recordings…

Zara tries to play down what she has done. Nobody else has seen the videos, so Daniel has nothing to worry about.

However, a furious Daniel doesn’t see things that way and a furious argument kicks-off between the pair, with all of their friends and work colleagues listening in!

Meanwhile, Al has mixed emotions about the lock-in, since friend and business partner Jimmi is still in prison and can’t join them.

So he decides to be horribly anti-social!

Surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) didn’t get the memo that it’s not a fancy dress kind of night, and dresses to impress.

However, she’s soon in her element when she has a Spice Girls lip sync battle with Emma Reid’s (Dido Miles) new girlfriend, Jasmine Dajani (Lara Sawalha)!

Elsewhere, Jimmi finds himself with yet another prison cellmate.

But there’s BIG drama when Josh Tharil (Tony McGeever) arrives having been beaten-up!

But why have the other prison inmates turned against Josh so quickly? What crime has he committed?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One