Doctors spoilers: Daniel Granger and Zara Carmichael’s SEXY SECRET!

Daniel and Zara are secretly back together on Doctors! As the pair enjoy sneaking off for passionate kisses, how long will it be before they get caught?

After a bitter break-up and a whole lot of squabbling, Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) and his estranged wife Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) have got back together on Doctors! (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The couple unexpectedly ended back in each other’s arms after the kidnapping of their son Joe (Oliver Falconer) last week on the BBC daytime drama.

However, the pair have decided not to go public just yet and enjoy secretly sneaking off for moments of passion when ever they can!

And just to throw all their colleagues at the surgery off the scent, Daniel and Zara deliberately argue more than usual. But how long will their sneaky plan keep everyone in the dark?

Meanwhile on the professional front, Daniel and Zara must decide how to handle the return of business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee).

Bear’s not happy about the way the surgery partners treated him after they discovered how he’d been making The Mill some extra money.

Bear wants Daniel and Zara to start trusting him to do his job. But will they agree to end his probationary period and ask him to stay on in the job permanently?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) unexpectedly finds himself taking centre stage when he tries to help struggling ex-alcoholic pub landlord, Rick Gilmartin (Rick Bacon).

Rick, who is the landlord of Al’s favourite pub, is afraid the shaking symptoms he has been experiencing is a sign of early onset Parkinson’s – just like his dad.

As Al sets about helping Rick get his personal and professional life back on track, he finds himself stepping in to perform at a pub gig. Rock on!

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One